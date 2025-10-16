First Political Casualty after RAILA’s death! The moment KASMUEL McCOURE was denied entry at the Lee Funeral Home (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 16, 2025 - Youthful political activist Kasmuel McOure was dramatically denied entry at the Lee Funeral Home as family members, close friends, and senior leaders gathered to mourn the late Raila Amolo Odinga.

In a video circulating online, McOure is seen attempting to access the premises but is stopped at the gate by security officers who informed him that only a limited number of people were allowed inside at the time.

Social media users interpret the move as the first sign of emerging political rifts following Raila’s passing.

Before his death, Raila had been frequently accompanied by Kasmuel McOure, who had risen to prominence as one of his close youthful allies.

Man I'm glad I'm reaping my Kasmwel hate after two years 😭😭 https://t.co/7GGgUARtvW — Adrian Mola (@PyroMola) October 16, 2025

