ESTHER PASSARIS criticized over her choice of dress during her visit to RAILA ODINGA’s Karen home (PHOTOs)





Thursday, October 16, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has found herself at the center of online criticism following her visit to the late Raila Odinga’s Karen home to condole with the bereaved family.

Photos circulating on social media show Passaris dressed in designer dress with a long slit as she joined other leaders and mourners paying their respects to the Odinga family.

A section of Kenyans took to various platforms to express disapproval, terming her choice of attire as “inappropriate for a mourning occasion.”

However, others came to her defense, saying her appearance was respectful and dignified, urging the public to focus on the purpose of the visit rather than her outfit.