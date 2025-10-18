Why MOSES KURIA has proposed renaming of this Kenyan University after RAILA ODINGA - "I Would Do It Straight Away"







Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Former Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has called for the renaming of the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) to Raila Odinga Technical University.

In a statement released on Friday, October 17th, 2025, Kuria emphasized Raila’s deep ties to the institution, formerly known as Kenya Polytechnic, and its historical connection to the University of Nairobi’s engineering faculty, where Raila once taught.

“Engineer Raila Odinga was not just a lecturer at UoN’s School of Engineering.”

“He was an ardent believer in technical education since his days at Madelberg College in Germany,” Kuria noted.

Kuria revealed that he had formally written to Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba to propose the renaming.

“If I were CS, I would do it straight away,” he declared.

This proposal follows previous efforts to honor Raila, including the 2021 renaming of Mbagathi Road to Raila Odinga Way.

While that move sparked mixed reactions online, many acknowledged Raila’s contributions to infrastructure and democracy.

Kuria’s latest call adds to the national conversation on how Kenya should immortalize its political icons, especially those who have shaped the country’s educational and democratic landscape.





