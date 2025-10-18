ODM MP’s house torched by unknown people as internal wrangles rock the party, days after RAILA’s death (PHOTOs)







Saturday, October 18, 2025 - The rural home of Rangwe Member of Parliament, Lilian Gogo, has been reduced to ashes after a mysterious fire broke out on Saturday morning in Kotieno Village, Homa Bay County.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred while the MP and her family were away, sparking speculation that the blaze could have been the result of an arson attack.

Villagers who rushed to the scene tried in vain to extinguish the fire, which spread rapidly and engulfed the entire house.

Although no injuries were reported, property of unknown value was destroyed as the inferno consumed household items and furniture.

The area police have since launched investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

Videos and photos circulating online show the once-elegant bungalow completely destroyed - with its rooftop caved in, walls charred, and twisted iron sheets strewn across the compound.

The MP who belongs to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is currently serving her second term as a legislator following her reelection in 2022.

Speculation is rife that the fire may be linked to emerging political tensions within ODM following Raila Odinga’s death.