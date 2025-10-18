"RAILA ODINGA died knowing that Gen Zs preferred him dead" - RUTH ODINGA says as she mourns her brother







Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Kisumu Woman Representative, Ruth Odinga, has expressed sorrow over the treatment her late brother, Raila Odinga, received from some members of the younger generation before his death.

Speaking on Saturday, October 18th, 2025, Ruth said Raila died feeling unloved by Gen Zs, despite the wave of admiration now pouring in.

“Raila died knowing that Gen Zs preferred him dead. Gen Zs are now pouring their love for him when he is dead.”

“He would have loved you people to have more love,” she said, adding that the loss is not just personal but national.

Her remarks come amid renewed appreciation for Raila’s legacy.

However, tensions between Raila and Gen Z had flared during the June 2024 protests against the Finance Bill, when many young Kenyans accused him of betrayal.

After initially opposing the bill, Raila surprised supporters by joining forces with President William Ruto, whom Gen Z demonstrators overwhelmingly wanted out of office.

The move was seen by many as a political compromise that undermined the youth-led movement, sparking widespread criticism and disappointment online.

