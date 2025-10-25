Why Kenyan billionaire businessman JIMI WANJIGI wants boarding schools abolished in Kenya - “I’ve spoken to many youth”







Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Renowned Kenyan billionaire businessman and politician, Jimi Wanjigi, has called for a bold rethink of Kenya’s education system, urging the country to phase out boarding schools in favor of a nationwide day-schooling model.

In an interview with Dr. Ofweneke, Wanjigi shared his concerns about the emotional toll boarding schools may have on young people.

“I’ve spoken to many youth, and a common thread is trauma from their boarding school experiences,” he said.

Wanjigi, who never attended boarding school himself, believes the traditional system may be contributing to social and psychological challenges among students.

His remarks come as Kenya continues to implement the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which already recommends limiting boarding to select senior institutions.

The CBC’s 2-6-3-3-3 model aims to localize junior secondary schools within five kilometers of learners’ homes.

This approach could boost parental involvement, reduce costs and nurture emotional wellbeing.

“We must be willing to evolve. The world has changed - so must our schools” he asserted.

Education advocates, including former KNUT Secretary-General Wilson Sossion, have echoed Wanjigi’s sentiments, calling boarding outdated and rooted in colonial history.

This isn’t Wanjigi’s first time weighing in on youth and education.

He’s consistently urged Kenyans to challenge cultural norms that no longer serve today’s generation, from employment to lifestyle choices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST