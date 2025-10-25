ITUMBI reveals why he sends RUTO screenshots of online criticism from Kenyans - “I Screenshot and Send Them”







Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Dennis Itumbi, the Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination, has disclosed that President William Ruto regularly receives direct feedback from Kenyans through social media.

In a recent online interview, Itumbi revealed that he routinely screenshots public criticism and shares it with the President to keep him informed of the national mood.

“Sometimes, even when I think he hasn’t seen the negative reviews, I screenshot and send them,” Itumbi said, emphasizing that his intent is not punitive but constructive.

He described Ruto as a leader who welcomes dissent and often reflects on criticism to improve policy.

Itumbi said he engages with citizens online and relays their concerns to the president both professionally and personally.

“After working hours, I approach him as a friend and show him that people don’t actually agree on this issue,” he explained.

He stressed the importance of respectful and reasoned criticism, noting that Ruto is open to harsh feedback if it carries substance.

“Critics are necessary; they are our fuel,” Itumbi said.

“Even if you have to add some insults, put your point. We take criticism very seriously.”

His remarks come amid growing public concern over the administration’s intolerance for dissent, following reports of abductions and intimidation of online critics.

