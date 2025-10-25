Tragedy as body of missing 56-year-old woman is recovered from river in Kisumu







Saturday, October 25, 2025 - In a somber turn of events, Chemelil residents in Kisumu County were left reeling after the body of Carena Oluch, 56, was found floating in the Oseng’Teti River.

Passers-by spotted the remains and alerted authorities, prompting a swift response from DCI officers.

The body, already decomposing, was later identified by family members.

Carena had been missing since October 17th and was known to struggle with mental health challenges.

Her remains were moved to Othoo Funeral Home as investigations continue.

The incident has brought to the fore the vulnerability faced by those struggling with mental health, and the importance of community awareness and support.

However, police are conducting investigations to rule out foul play.

The Kenyan DAILY POST