“Why don’t you hide when you want to quarrel just like you do when getting intimate so that your children won’t see you” - Lawyer calls out parents in viral post







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - In a thought-provoking message that’s making waves online, South African lawyer, Milton Hosea, has urged parents to rethink how they handle conflict at home.

His viral Facebook post challenges couples to treat arguments with the same discretion they give to intimacy.

“You hide to make love so your children won’t see you. Good.”

“But why don’t you also hide when you want to quarrel?” Hosea wrote.

He asserts that children absorb emotional cues from their environment and witnessing frequent fights can instill fear, normalize aggression, and diminish their respect for marriage.

He added” “Children don’t forget what they see. Let your home be a sanctuary of peace, not a battleground. Love loudly - but fight quietly.”





