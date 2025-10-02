CERA IMANI hits out at her ex-boyfriend KHALIF KAIRO over claims he spent KSh 300,000 on her while dating







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - Kenyan influencer Cera Imani has fired back at her ex-boyfriend, disgraced car dealer Khalif Kairo, after he claimed to have spent nearly Ksh 300,000 on her during their relationship.

When asked during an interview to comment on Kairo’s claims, Cera challenged the statement with, “I think you can go back to him and ask him to show us the evidence.”

Kairo made the claims in a candid interview after being acquitted of criminal charges while dismissing viral claims that romantic relationships with city slay queens contributed to his company’s collapse.

“Operating at the level I do, a woman is 0.005% of your problems,” he said, adding, “In business, a girlfriend is a very small liability.”

“My car probably costs more to run.”

He went on to reveal that the highest amount of money he has spent on a girlfriend is Ksh 300, 000, calling it ‘peanuts’.

Cera’s response flipped the narrative, questioning the truth behind the claim and refusing to let her past be reduced to a price tag.

Cera’s reaction resonated with many fans who praised her for standing her ground.

By demanding receipts, she made it clear she won’t be a prop in anyone’s public performance.

Kairo hasn’t responded, but all eyes are on him whether he’ll back up his claim - or let the drama fade.

