What did WAMBUI do to this guy? Kenyan man roasts ‘WAMBUI’ in viral X rant, comparing her to everything evil!

Thursday, October 2, 2025 - A Kenyan man has taken to X formerly twitter to rant over a lady called Wambui while comparing her to anything evil you can think of.
In a series of tweets, he
keeps bringing up Wambui’s name while responding to all unfortunate incidents.
When someone tweeted “Fear Kikuyu women,” he shot back, “She
must be a Wambui.”
Asked what animal still scares him even as an adult, his
answer? “Wambui.”
And when another netizens posted, “When the devil can’t get
you, he sends a what?” - he didn’t miss a beat: “A Wambui.”
Netizens are now wondering what Wambui did to deserve such
epic shade, with some even calling on her to apologize.
Whether it’s heartbreak or humor, one thing’s clear - Wambui left a lasting impression.
