What did WAMBUI do to this guy? Kenyan man roasts ‘WAMBUI’ in viral X rant, comparing her to everything evil!







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - A Kenyan man has taken to X formerly twitter to rant over a lady called Wambui while comparing her to anything evil you can think of.

In a series of tweets, he keeps bringing up Wambui’s name while responding to all unfortunate incidents.

When someone tweeted “Fear Kikuyu women,” he shot back, “She must be a Wambui.”

Asked what animal still scares him even as an adult, his answer? “Wambui.”

And when another netizens posted, “When the devil can’t get you, he sends a what?” - he didn’t miss a beat: “A Wambui.”

Netizens are now wondering what Wambui did to deserve such epic shade, with some even calling on her to apologize.

Whether it’s heartbreak or humor, one thing’s clear - Wambui left a lasting impression.

