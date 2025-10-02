Oh! My!! See how this bold petite Slay Queen caused commotion in a city club with her daring outfit - She almost ‘showed us’ (VIDEO)

Thursday, October 2, 2025 - Slay queens are known for turning heads with bold fashion choices, especially on the party scene.
But sometimes, the quest for attention pushes boundaries.
This viral video captures one such moment - a confident slay
queen dancing effortlessly in a barely-there outfit that left little to the
imagination.
While some netizens praised her fearless style and
self-expression, others felt that she crossed the line, calling it an
embarrassing attempt to grab the spotlight.
Regardless of the mixed reactions, one thing is clear: she’s
trending.
And in today’s digital age, that kind of visibility is often
the goal. Watch the video below or HERE>>>
Cute life..... pic.twitter.com/C7tRSQwsFF— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 3, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments