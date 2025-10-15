Weirdest Sleepover Ever! LADY left speechless after discovering what her drunk boyfriend wore on his feet after he blacked out (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has left social media in stitches after narrating what she called her “worst sleepover ever.”

According to her viral post, she had spent the evening with her boyfriend who had taken a few drinks and later blacked out completely.

Being the caring girlfriend she is, she removed his shoes to help him sleep, only to find out that he had used surgical gloves as socks.

“After kutei decided kwenda kwake akiwa amezima, so nikamtoa viatu… napata amevaa surgical gloves kwa miguu!” she tweeted and shared photos.

