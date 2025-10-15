Con city preacher CHRIS NAMALE brings business to a standstill in Kayole with a flashy convoy of guzzlers and bodyguards- Charges 8K for one-on-one prayers (VIDEO)



Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Self-proclaimed “man of God” Chris Namale, the flamboyant founder of Seed of Hope Church, brought business to a standstill in Kayole after making a grand entrance in a flashy convoy of guzzlers, flanked by heavily built bodyguards in black suits.

Residents watched in awe as Namale’s entourage snaked through the low-income estate, sirens blaring, with his security detail clearing the way like that of a top Government VIP.

According to sources, the controversial preacher charges Ksh 8,000 for a one-on-one prayer session at his Donholm-based church, branding it as a “special prophetic encounter.”

While his devoted followers defend the fee as a “sacrifice for divine blessings,” critics have accused Namale of commercializing faith and turning religion into a multi-million-shilling business empire.

A video of his flashy motorcade has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many branding him among Nairobi’s rising crop of “con city preachers”.



