Con city preacher CHRIS NAMALE brings business to a standstill in Kayole with a flashy convoy of guzzlers and bodyguards- Charges 8K for one-on-one prayers (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Self-proclaimed "man of God" Chris Namale, the flamboyant founder of Seed of Hope Church, brought business to a standstill in Kayole after making a grand entrance in a flashy convoy of guzzlers, flanked by heavily built bodyguards in black suits.

Residents watched in awe as Namale’s entourage snaked through the low-income estate, sirens blaring, with his security detail clearing the way like that of a top Government VIP.

According to sources, the controversial preacher charges Ksh 8,000 for a one-on-one prayer session at his Donholm-based church, branding it as a “special prophetic encounter.”

While his devoted followers defend the fee as a “sacrifice for divine blessings,” critics have accused Namale of commercializing faith and turning religion into a multi-million-shilling business empire.

A video of his flashy motorcade has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many branding him among Nairobi’s rising crop of “con city preachers”.

Con city preacher CHRIS NAMALE's flashy convoy of guzzlers in Kayole pic.twitter.com/viaq79MEfT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 15, 2025

