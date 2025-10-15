From Hostels to Highlife! KU beauty dating MP continues flaunting plush new apartment and leaves fellow students green with envy (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Angela, a second-year student at Kenyatta University, has once again set tongues wagging on TikTok after parading her glamorous new lifestyle, reportedly funded by a Member of Parliament she is romantically involved with.

The well-endowed campus beauty, who has quickly become an online sensation, recently ditched the KU hostels for a well-furnished apartment, courtesy of her mheshimiwa boyfriend.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, Angela is seen confidently strutting into her stylish apartment after attending a lecture, a move that has left her fellow students green with envy.

Many were quick to dig up her older clips taken in a modest hostel room, comparing them with her current “soft life”, a transformation many credited to her influential lover.

As speculation continues to swirl online, Angela seems unbothered, continuing to share snippets of her luxury lifestyle to the delight of her growing fanbase.

ANGELA wa KU pic.twitter.com/B17dLHCFly — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 15, 2025

