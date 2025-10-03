Weak Man!! See what this man did after he was rejected by LADIES at a club in Mtwapa (VIDEO)







Friday, October 3, 2025 - Drama unfolded at a club in Mtwapa after a man caused a scene when ladies rejected his advances.

The man, who appeared tipsy, had been moving from table to table trying his luck, only to be turned down repeatedly.

Frustrated and embarrassed, he picked up the bottle of mzinga he had bought and shockingly poured it out before storming out of the club in protest.

His antics have since sparked hilarious reactions, with many online users branding him “weak” for failing to handle rejection gracefully.

Watch the video.

Eh Eh Eh pic.twitter.com/NkGH2L51f5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 3, 2025

