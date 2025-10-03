SAVING DADDY!! Lady confronts suspected MCHELE LADY plotting to drug her father at a city entertainment joint (VIDEO)







Friday, October 3, 2025 - Drama erupted at a popular city entertainment joint after a courageous young lady confronted a suspected mchele lady who was allegedly plotting to drug her father.

The daughter stormed the premises after her father went silent and failed to answer her calls.

Shockingly, she found him inside his car with the woman, sparking instant confrontation.

In the video, the furious daughter is heard grilling the stranger on what she was doing in her father’s car.

The woman quickly defended herself, claiming she had only been given a lift.

“I have not drugged him,” the suspect pleaded, even begging the daughter to stop recording her.

But the lady refused to back down, insisting the woman was out to spike her father’s drink.

She further revealed her father had previously fallen victim to such traps several times at the same joint.

She immediately called on the management to alert the police to handle the suspect.

Watch the dramatic video.

Lady Rescues Her Father From Mchele Lady pic.twitter.com/oOjYMoKhyZ — CRIME WATCH @CrimeWatch (@MotoMushene) October 3, 2025

