Lazima Madeni Ilipwe! Debt-stricken Tiktoker AZZIAD NASENYA accused of trying to lure men after posting a thirst trap video







Friday, October 3, 2025 - Kenyan TikTok queen, Azziad Nasenya, has once again landed at the center of a heated online discussion after dropping a sizzling thirst trap video that has left tongues wagging.

The viral clip, which spread across multiple platforms within hours, shows the controversial content creator dancing provocatively, a move that many fans interpreted as a desperate attempt to lure potential sponsors.

Azziad, who has often been accused of living a flashy lifestyle beyond her means, is now being roasted by netizens who insist she is “fishing for attention from loaded men” to bail her out of financial woes.

“After her recent woes, TikTok personality Azziad Asenya takes the bull by the horns and embarks on a ‘risky’ path towards financial recovery,” an X user mocked.

The video surfaced just days after reports emerged that her posh Kileleshwa apartment was being auctioned over mounting debts - fueling speculation that the viral video was not just about clout, but survival.

