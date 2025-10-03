Lazima Madeni Ilipwe! Debt-stricken Tiktoker AZZIAD NASENYA accused of trying to lure men after posting a thirst trap video

Friday, October 3, 2025 - Kenyan TikTok queen, Azziad
Nasenya, has once again landed at the center of a heated online discussion
after dropping a sizzling thirst trap video that has left tongues wagging.
The viral clip, which spread across multiple platforms
within hours, shows the controversial content creator dancing provocatively, a
move that many fans interpreted as a desperate attempt to lure potential
sponsors.
Azziad, who has often been accused of living a flashy
lifestyle beyond her means, is now being roasted by netizens who insist she
is “fishing for attention from loaded men” to bail her out of
financial woes.
“After her recent woes, TikTok personality Azziad Asenya
takes the bull by the horns and embarks on a ‘risky’ path towards financial
recovery,” an X user mocked.
The video surfaced just days after reports emerged that her
posh Kileleshwa apartment was being auctioned over mounting debts - fueling
speculation that the viral video was not just about clout, but survival.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
After her recent woes, TikTok personality Azziad Nasenya takes the Bull by the horns and embarks on a “risky” path towards financial recovery. pic.twitter.com/gKMoE500sc— Thirsty Kipsoiwet 🇰🇪 🇳🇱 (@Makiadi_) October 3, 2025
0 Comments