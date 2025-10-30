WANJA NYARARI raises alarm after 14-year-old girl is lured to popular Nairobi restaurant, kidnapped and taken to leafy suburbs for ‘Dirty Stuff’







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - Renowned social media personality, Wanja Nyarari, has sounded the alarm over a disturbing case involving the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly lured to a popular restaurant in Kilimani before being abducted and taken to the upscale neighborhoods of Kileleshwa and Kilimani for “questionable activities”.

According to reports shared online, the incident occurred on October 17th after the young girl, a student from Kangemi, was befriended by a boda boda rider who gained her trust by offering free rides to and from school.

Over time, the girl reportedly grew comfortable with the man, unaware of his sinister intentions.

On the day of the incident, the suspect allegedly convinced the girl to accompany him to Alfajiri Restaurant, a well-known hangout spot in Kilimani.

Upon arrival, she was reportedly kidnapped and taken to an undisclosed location within the leafy suburbs, where it is feared she was subjected to ‘exploitation’.

The family of the missing girl has been in agony since the abduction, revealing that she was scheduled to travel upcountry after schools closed but never made it home.

The suspect is believed to be part of a criminal ring that supplies school girls to clients in Kilimani and Kileleshwa.