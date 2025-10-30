OPUELENCE! CHARLENE RUTO’s convoy when she visited RAILA’s grave sparks reactions – She had a Lexus LX 600 worth over Ksh 35 million (VIDEO)

Thursday, October 30, 2025 - Charlene Ruto, daughter of President William Ruto, has once again found herself in the public spotlight, this time for her grand entrance at the home of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo, where she had gone to console Mama Ida Odinga.
What was intended as a condolence visit quickly turned into
a spectacle as Charlene arrived in a convoy of fuel-guzzling SUVs that left
locals stunned.
Leading the entourage was the latest 2025
Lexus LX 600, a vehicle that reportedly costs over KSh 35
million, a figure that many Kenyans found hard to digest amid
the country’s biting economic realities.
Images and videos of the lavish convoy quickly spread
online, sparking a heated debate.
Critics accused Charlene of flaunting wealth and privilege,
questioning the source of the opulence and whether public resources were being
misused for personal display.
Some Kenyans were quick to draw comparisons with Ngina
Kenyatta, daughter of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who
managed to maintain a notably low public profile during her
father’s tenure.
Others saw Charlene’s grand display as tone-deaf
and ill-timed, arguing that such extravagance only widens the
gulf between the ruling elite and ordinary citizens struggling to make ends
meet.
While Charlene has styled herself as a youth advocate and
philanthropist, critics suggest that her recent public appearances paint a
contrasting picture.
Watch the video
So this is Charlene Ruto's convoy in Bondo,— DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) October 28, 2025
Where she went to pay tribute to the late Raila Odinga.
They say she's riding in the latest Lexus LX 600,
The 2025 model that goes for over 35 million KSH!
Just look at that whole fleet of cars.
I swear, I belong to WANTAM day… pic.twitter.com/j1RWSUn4uU
