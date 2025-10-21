"Wamama on Fire!'' – Plus-size KIKUYU queens shut down OJ Club in Kenol as they shake what their mama gave them (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - Revellers at OJ Club in Kenol were treated to an unexpected show after a group of lively Kikuyu “wamama” stormed the stage and set the night ablaze with energetic dance moves.

The plus-size women took control of the dance floor as the DJ dropped a popular Ohangla song, leaving the crowd cheering.

A video shared online shows the women confidently showing off their moves, proving that age is just a number.

Their infectious energy and unapologetic vibe turned the club into a frenzy of laughter and excitement.

Netizens have since flooded social media with mixed reactions, some praising the women for “living their best lives,” while others argued they went overboard.

Either way, the wamama proved that age is just a number when it comes to having a good time.

Watch the video.

