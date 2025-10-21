“SIM 2” DRAMA! MP PETER KALUMA finally speaks after claims that Russian slay queens hired a gang to ‘teach him a lesson’ over unpaid services (VIDEO)



Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, has finally broken his silence following wild allegations that he was assaulted in Russia after an altercation with ladies of the night in the city of St. Petersburg over unpaid “services.”

It was alleged that the ruthless Russian ladies hired a gang to do the unthinkable to him.

The bizarre story, dubbed the “SIM 2 incident,” trended months ago, with Kenyans flooding X (formerly Twitter) to troll the outspoken legislator.

Speaking during a recent interview, Kaluma dismissed the claims as pure propaganda, insisting that he has never even been to the said city.

“What do you think about my family and friends who read such things? I have kids - what do you think they feel when they come across such stories?” Kaluma lamented.

The MP said the malicious rumours deeply hurt him and threw his name in the mud, adding that such online falsehoods justify the controversial Cybercrime Bill that President William Ruto recently signed into law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments