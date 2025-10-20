See how BOLO BESPOKE and his wash wash friends were hovering around RUTO at RAILA’s burial - They use such PHOTOs to lure foreigners into tender and gold scams







Monday, October 20, 2025 - Sharp-eyed Kenyans have raised eyebrows after a group of questionable city conmen, wash wash gang and ‘businessmen’, including popular designer Bolo Bespoke, were spotted strategically positioning themselves near top leaders, including President William Ruto, during the burial of Raila Amolo Odinga in Bondo, Siaya County.

Photos circulating online show Bolo and his friends, said to be members of the infamous wash wash gang involved in gold scams, hovering around Ruto as he was paying his last respects to Raila.

The images quickly drew reactions from netizens, many of whom questioned the motives behind their photo-ops.

Some say they use such photos to lure unsuspecting foreign businessmen into gold and tender scams.

The Kenyan DAILY POST