VIDEO of Gengetone rapper, SHALKIDO’s last performance at a popular Thika Club, hours before he was involved in a fatal accident along Thika Road







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - A heartbreaking video has emerged showing the last moments of Gengetone rapper, Shalkido, before he was involved in a tragic motorbike accident along Thika Road.

The young artist, a former member of the popular Sailors Gang, had earlier performed at Nightfall Park Club in Thika, during an event hosted by comedian Oga Obinna.

In the now-viral video, Shalkido is seen in high spirits, interacting with fans and performing some of his biggest hits, unaware that it would be his final show.

Just a few hours later, tragedy struck when he was involved in a hit-and-run accident near Githurai, leaving him with critical injuries.

He was rushed to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital, where he sadly succumbed while receiving treatment in the ICU.

Fans and fellow artists have flooded social media with emotional tributes, mourning the untimely loss of one of Gengetone’s most promising talents.

SHALKIDO’s last performance in Nightfall Park Club in Thika pic.twitter.com/7xxLLqKfz6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2025

