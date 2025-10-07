Legendary Kenyan disc jockey, DJ ARIKA, captured on camera begging in Ruai as his mental health deteriorates (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Kenyans are in shock after a viral video emerged showing legendary Kenyan disc jockey, DJ Arika, begging in Ruai, Nairobi.

The once-celebrated DJ, who was once a household name, appeared frail, disoriented and unkempt, raising deep concern over his mental health and well-being.

According to eyewitnesses, DJ Arika has been spotted several times wandering around Ruai town, often mumbling to himself and seeking help from well-wishers.

Further reports indicate that he has been battling depression.

The video has since gone viral, with fans and fellow entertainers expressing heartbreak and calling on the Kenyan creative industry to step in and offer support to one of their own who has clearly fallen on hard times.

This sad turn of events comes as a stark reminder of how quickly fame can fade - and how many entertainers struggle silently with mental health and financial difficulties after the spotlight dims.

DJ ARIKA in Ruai pic.twitter.com/hea1qZwcnA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2025

