Rogue youths captured on camera threatening security guards with a machete during a confrontation at Kileleshwa apartment (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Drama unfolded at a Kileleshwa apartment after a group of rogue youths was captured on camera threatening security guards with a machete during a heated confrontation.

In the video, one of the visibly agitated youths can be seen brandishing a machete and hurling insults at the guards as his colleagues tried to calm him down.

The drama reportedly started after the guards denied the group entry, claiming that they were causing disturbance and refused to identify the person they were visiting.

The situation quickly escalated into a violent standoff that nearly turned fatal, forcing residents to intervene and alert police officers.

Watch the video.

