Video of first wife emotionally praying for her husband’s second wife goes viral (WATCH)







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - A viral video showing a first wife emotionally praying for her husband’s new bride during their wedding ceremony has stirred debate online.

In the video, she lays hands on the second wife, blessing her union with their shared husband - a gesture that many viewed as deeply gracious.

Some netizens praised her for embracing the co-wife with kindness.

“She has such a good heart. Let’s hope the husband chose wisely,” one comment read.

Others, however, questioned the sincerity behind the blessing.

“She’s welcoming someone to share her burden. Maybe she’s relieved,” another user quipped.

The moment has reignited conversations around polygamy in modern relationships.

Watch video below.

Praying for Second Wife.......... pic.twitter.com/X5W6U7uW1F — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 29, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST