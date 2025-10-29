“Too Hot for the Pulpit!” - Former slay queen turned preacher, MARY LINCOLN, causes a stir with her figure-hugging outfit as she delivers a sermon (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - Popular Kikuyu gospel singer and preacher, Mary Lincoln, has once again set tongues wagging online after stepping out in a figure-hugging outfit during a recent church service.

The curvaceous songbird, who has been on a spiritual journey since turning her life around, was captured in a viral video passionately preaching to her congregation - but it was her outfit that stole the show.

The tight-fitting outfit perfectly accentuated her curves as she ministered on the pulpit.

However, not everyone was impressed.

A section of netizens criticized her choice of attire, claiming it was “too revealing for the pulpit” and urged her to dress more modestly as a woman of God.

Others quickly came to her defense, arguing that spirituality is about the heart, not clothing.

“She’s serving God beautifully. Let’s stop judging preachers by how they dress,” one fan commented.

“That dress is for a wedding, not the altar!” another wrote, sparking a heated debate in the comments section.

Mary Lincoln has faced online scrutiny before over her fashion choices, but she has always maintained that her focus is on spreading the word of God, not pleasing critics.

Watch the video.

