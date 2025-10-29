Co-Parenting Goals!! Media Personality JANET MBUGUA and her ex-husband, EDDIE NDICHU, re-unite for son’s birthday (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - Media personality Janet Mbugua and her ex-husband, Eddie Ndichu, are showing the world how co-parenting is done gracefully.

Janet and Eddie, once hailed as one of Kenya’s most admired celebrity couples, reunited to celebrate their son’s birthday in a heartwarming family moment that has fans applauding their maturity and commitment.

Photos from the celebration, shared on social media, captured Janet and Eddie smiling alongside their son, surrounded by balloons, cake and joyful energy.

Though the two parted ways after nearly seven years of marriage, they’ve consistently prioritized their children’s well-being, keeping personal matters private while nurturing a supportive environment.

Their journey began with a lavish wedding at Chaka Ranch in 2015, a ceremony that made headlines and cemented their status as a power couple.

While their romantic chapter ended quietly, their dedication to co-parenting has remained strong.

This latest reunion is more than just a birthday party - it’s a reminder that family bonds can thrive beyond separation.

In a world where breakups often turn noisy, messy and bitter, Janet and Eddie continue to prove that love for your children should rise above personal differences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST