SHOCK as an MP claims his life is in danger after alleged death threats from Speaker WETANG’ULA







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Kabuchai MP, Majimbo Kalasinga, has claimed that his life is under threat, pointing fingers at National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

Speaking to the press, Kalasinga claimed that the threats stem from political tensions surrounding the Chwele Ward by-election in his constituency.

According to Kalasinga, Wetang’ula allegedly told delegates at his home - speaking in his local dialect - that the MP “will not cross over to the next elections.”

Kalasinga interpreted the statement as a veiled death threat, demanding clarity: “Did he mean I should be in heaven or Uganda?”

The MP has called on the Government to bolster his security and urged Inspector General Douglas Kanja to investigate the matter urgently, including reviewing publicly available videos.

He emphasized that the fallout between him and Wetang’ula could escalate if not addressed.

While Wetang’ula has not personally responded, Ford Kenya, through his aide, Simiyu Mutaki, dismissed the claims as politically motivated and baseless.

Mutaki insisted that the party remains committed to peaceful elections and accused Kalasinga of compromising his own safety by occasionally traveling without full security detail.

“The remarks are surprising,” Mutaki said. “We reject these allegations in their entirety.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST