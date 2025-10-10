Undercover cop exposes notorious city gangster, “SHATA”, who is terrorizing Rongai residents with a police-issued gun (PHOTOs)







Friday, October 10, 2025 - A feared undercover police officer known for exposing criminals online has unmasked a notorious gangster allegedly behind a wave of violent robberies in Rongai.

The suspect, identified as Shata, is accused of using a firearm reportedly issued to him by his police brother to terrorize residents and stage daring robberies across the area.

According to reports, Shata has been linked to multiple robberies and a stabbing incident, yet continues to roam freely, allegedly protected by rogue officers on his payroll.

Sources claim the gangster regularly bribes police officers to cover up his activities and avoid arrest.

His name has surfaced in several online crime watch groups, with locals calling for immediate police action to end his reign of terror.

See his photos below.

