TROUBLE!! Ex-Youth Fund boss and flamboyant city businessman, EVANS GOR SEMELANG’O, arrested in Dubai over money laundering







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - Former Youth Enterprise Development Fund boss and flamboyant city businessman, Evans Gor Semelang’o, has reportedly been arrested in Dubai over alleged involvement in money laundering activities.

It is believed that Semelang’o was picked up by authorities from Dubai’s Financial Crimes Unit about three weeks ago following an intelligence-led operation.

According to outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, Semelang’o is at Dubai Prison.

“Gor Semelango ako Dubai prison. Since three weeks ago .If my sources are accurate .Money laundering,” Aoko tweeted.





A look into Semelang’o’s Instagram account shows his last post was on October 2nd, after which he suddenly went silent, an unusual move for a man known for his constant updates and glamorous lifestyle.

Observers have also noted that he was noticeably absent from the funeral of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, despite his well-known closeness to the Odinga family.

Semelang’o, known for his flashy lifestyle, high-end parties and close ties with political heavyweights, has maintained a prominent profile in Kenya’s business and entertainment circles.

He previously served as the Youth Fund boss before venturing into private business, philanthropy and event sponsorship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST