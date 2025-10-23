OPULENCE!! The last video that flamboyant businessman and Ex-Youth Fund boss, EVANS GOR SEMELANG’O, posted in Dubai before he was arrested over money laundering (WATCH)







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - The last video that flamboyant businessman and former Youth Fund boss, Evans Gor Semelang’o, shared from Dubai before his arrest over money laundering charges has emerged.

In the short clip, Semelang’o is seen eating life with a big spoon aboard a luxurious private yacht, surrounded by opulence and the finer things that defined his high-flying lifestyle.

Little did anyone know that just days later, the flashy entrepreneur would be arrested by Dubai’s Financial Crimes Unit in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation.







His Instagram page has been silent since October 2nd, fueling speculation after reports surfaced that he is currently cooling his heels in a Dubai Prison.

Watch the video.

EVANS GOR SEMELANG’O in Dubai pic.twitter.com/kccrmhTzLz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 23, 2025

