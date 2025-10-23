Trending!! This bold LADIES’ steamy club video has set tongues wagging - See how they turned heads! (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - A video of two bold slay queens letting loose in a Nairobi club has set tongues wagging.

In the viral video, the pair is seen dancing like no one’s watching and while getting a little too cozy.

Their undeniable chemistry has seen netizens questioning if they are just friends having a good time or there is more than meets the eye.

Interestingly, scenes like this, once considered eye-brow rising, are now common in Nairobi’s party scene.

