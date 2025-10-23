“Ona I.D Kwanza! Police officer warns men against messing with students as schools close for holidays in viral video (WATCH)







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - A police officer has issued a cautionary message to men during the school holiday season, warning that cases of defilement tend to rise when students are at home.

He emphasized that many young ladies now appear older than their actual age, urging men to remain vigilant and avoid compromising situations.

“Just a reminder - schools have closed, and girls these days, even at 14, may look like adults,” he said.

“Be very careful. Before you get involved, make sure you’ve seen an ID.”

The officer stressed that defilement is a serious offense, carrying a mandatory prison sentence of not less than ten years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST