American RnB star KELIS opens up about life in Kenya and she didn’t hold back — “It’s just honest observations”







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Veteran American Grammy-nominated singer, Kelis, has opened up about living in Kenya, and she’s not sugarcoating the experience.

In a candid Instagram video posted on October 8th, 2025, the “Milkshake” hitmaker shared raw reflections on her life in Kenya, praising its beauty while highlighting the challenges she’s faced as a foreigner.

“Kenya is one of the best countries on the continent,” she said, “but it comes with its own set of difficulties.”

Among her biggest concerns is the state of infrastructure.

Kelis described the roads as treacherous, with deep potholes and unmarked speed bumps that pose real danger.

“You hit one and leave your soul behind you,” she joked.

She also called out the country’s drainage and waste management systems.

“When it rains, it floods. The drainage system isn’t working.”

“And the waste management here is trash - it doesn’t exist.”

Kelis didn’t stop there. She criticized Kenya’s car market, where second-hand imports dominate and prices soar.

“A car that’s 20 years old in Japan can still cost over KSh8.4 million here,” she noted.

Trying to maintain a Western lifestyle, she added, is financially draining.

“If you want to live here like an American, it’s going to cost you triple.”

However, Kelis, who has been linked to a senior politician in Ruto’s Cabinet, made it clear that her comments weren’t meant to bash Kenya.

“This isn’t a comparison to America - it’s just honest observations to help the diaspora,” she said.

