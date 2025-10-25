Tragedy in Kiambu as ‘flying lorry’ crashes into hardware shop - Several feared dead at Mutarakwa-Limuru Junction (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Panic and confusion rocked Mutarakwa area in Kiambu County after a speeding lorry lost control and rammed into a hardware shop along the Mutarakwa–Maai Mahiu Road near the Limuru Junction on Saturday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened in dramatic fashion, with the lorry “flying” off the road before landing on top of the building.

Photos shared online show the vehicle suspended on the hardware’s roof, its rear wheels hanging mid-air while the front cabin is completely embedded inside the structure.

Several people are feared dead and others injured, as the impact caused massive destruction to the building and nearby stalls.

Bystanders and motorists rushed to the scene to assist with rescue efforts before police and emergency teams arrived to coordinate the operation.

Authorities have since launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, though preliminary reports suggest brake failure could be a possible factor.

