The pistol stolen from Kakamega Governor FERNANDES BARASA’s bodyguard during RAILA’s burial recovered in Kisumu (PHOTO)







Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Detectives have recovered a pistol that was stolen from a GSU officer attached to Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa during the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The firearm was recovered in Mbeme area, Kisumu County, following an intelligence-led operation conducted by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to police sources, the operation was launched after intelligence indicated that the stolen weapon was being moved between Kisumu and Vihiga Counties.

The GSU officer had reported that he was robbed of the weapon at the burial event after a commotion ensued.

He was in the company of four other police officers and were leaving the ceremony at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) at the main gate when the weapon was snatched from him.

He said while boarding the Governor’s official vehicle, rowdy youth who had gathered around the Governor snatched his Jericho pistol loaded with 15 rounds from its holster and ran away from the scene.

4 suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft.

