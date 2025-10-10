Tragedy as a Kenyan woman dies mid-air while en route to the US - Rest in peace ROSEYLNE OYARO (PHOTO)







Friday, October 10, 2025 - The Kenyan community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Roselyne Oyaro, who tragically passed away mid-air while traveling to the United States.

Rose had departed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday, with her first flight from Nairobi to Amsterdam going smoothly.

However, shortly after boarding her connecting KLM flight to the U.S, she reportedly began experiencing shortness of breath.

The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Canada, but sadly, she passed away before the plane could touch down.

Those who knew her describe Rose as kind, dependable, and deeply cherished by friends and family.

She had been in Kenya for a brief visit and was returning to the U.S, where she lived with her fiancé.

Her sudden and untimely passing has left her loved ones and the wider Kenyan diaspora community in deep shock and mourning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST