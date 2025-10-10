Actress JACKY 'AWINJA' VIKE recalls how she learned of her father's death - "My Spirit Knew Before Anyone Told Me"







Friday, October 10, 2025 - Kenyan actress Jacky Vike, popularly known as Awinja, has shared a deeply emotional story about how she intuitively sensed her father's death before anyone broke the news to her.

Speaking on Dr. Ofweneke’s podcast on October 9th, 2025, Awinja recounted the moment during her high school years when she was unexpectedly sent home despite having cleared her school fees.

“My dad died while I was still in high school, and I got the news through my spirit,” she said.

“Trust me, this spirit thing works because no one had told me about my dad’s passing.”

“It was the end of term, all my fees had been cleared, and it was on a Saturday when I was called to the school office. I thought my dad was coming to visit that weekend,” she narrated.

She recalled being summoned to the school office and told there was a fee balance - a claim she knew was false.

Overcome by emotion, she packed her belongings and left school in tears, guided by a gut feeling that something tragic had happened.

“When I got home, I found my cousin and friend crying. That’s when I realized my father had passed,” she said.

“I got all the messages by reading the crying around me.”

Awinja described the experience as a powerful affirmation of intuition and spiritual awareness.

She said the moment shaped her understanding of loss and the unseen forces that guide life, proving that sometimes, the heart knows before the ears hear.

