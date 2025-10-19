Tragedy as 20-year-old Moi University student dies mysteriously after night out in Kisii - Boyfriend missing! Her mother thought she was in school (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 19, 2025 - A cloud of sorrow has engulfed a family after Sherry, a 20-year-old fourth-year student at Moi University, was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Nyamira Hospital by unidentified individuals.

According to reports, Sherry’s mother was unaware that her daughter had traveled to Kisii, believing she was still in school amid the ongoing lecturers’ strike.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the young student may have been involved in a tragic incident after what began as a fun night among friends turned into a nightmare following a quarrel with her boyfriend over a phone call he allegedly received from another woman.

Sherry had reportedly been living with the boyfriend in Kiongogi township, but he has since gone missing following her mysterious death.

Her body is lying at the Nyamira County Referral Hospital mortuary as police continue investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The heartbreaking loss comes less than a year after the family lost their father, the family’s breadwinner, leaving Sherry’s mother devastated.

