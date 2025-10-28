Total Disrespect! VIDEO of prominent businessman and GeoDev Kenya Managing Director DAVID GICHUKI’s mistress’s grown-up daughter insulting his wife after they took over his palatial Karen home







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - A shocking video has surfaced online showing the grown-up daughter of prominent businessman David Gichuki’s mistress hurling insults at his estranged wife, Monica, inside their palatial Karen home.

In the disturbing clip, the arrogant girl can be heard mocking and disrespecting Monica, allegedly emboldened by her mother’s affair with the wealthy businessman.

The confrontation took place in front of Monica’s children, leaving them visibly shaken.

According to Monica, Gichuki’s mistress moved into their matrimonial home with her children and has since been tormenting her emotionally and psychologically, all while Gichuki looks on without intervening.

She further revealed that her husband and his mistress are allegedly plotting to evict her from the multi-million shilling mansion, despite her financial and emotional contribution to building it.

Monica, who has also accused Gichuki of domestic violence, says she is living in constant fear for her safety and that of her children, as her cries for help have been ignored by the authorities.

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many Kenyans condemning the blatant humiliation and demanding that justice be served.

“This is beyond disrespect - it’s cruelty. How can a man let this happen to the mother of his children?” one user commented.

“The grown-up daughter should be ashamed. This is not how you treat a woman in pain,” another added.

As of now, David Gichuki, the Managing Director of Geodev Kenya, has not issued any public response regarding the scandal.

