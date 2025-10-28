Total Disrespect! VIDEO of prominent businessman and GeoDev Kenya Managing Director DAVID GICHUKI’s mistress’s grown-up daughter insulting his wife after they took over his palatial Karen home

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - A shocking video has surfaced online showing the grown-up daughter of prominent businessman David Gichuki’s mistress hurling insults at his estranged wife, Monica, inside their palatial Karen home.
In the disturbing clip, the arrogant girl can be heard mocking
and disrespecting Monica, allegedly emboldened by her mother’s affair with the
wealthy businessman.
The confrontation took place in front of Monica’s children,
leaving them visibly shaken.
According to Monica, Gichuki’s mistress moved into
their matrimonial home with her children and has since been tormenting
her emotionally and psychologically, all while Gichuki looks on without
intervening.
She further revealed that her husband and his mistress are
allegedly plotting to evict her from the
multi-million shilling mansion, despite her financial and emotional
contribution to building it.
Monica, who has also accused Gichuki of domestic
violence, says she is living in constant fear for her safety
and that of her children, as her cries for help have been ignored
by the authorities.
The video has sparked outrage on social media, with
many Kenyans condemning the blatant humiliation and demanding that justice
be served.
“This is beyond disrespect - it’s cruelty. How can a
man let this happen to the mother of his children?” one user commented.
“The grown-up daughter should be ashamed. This is not how
you treat a woman in pain,” another added.
As of now, David Gichuki, the Managing
Director of Geodev Kenya, has not issued any public response regarding
the scandal.
DAVID GICHUKI’s home pic.twitter.com/oIbS9JtyPF— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 29, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments