Palatial Home, No Peace! Netizens shocked to see prominent businessman DAVID GICHUKI’s lavish Karen mansion where he has been subjecting his wife to physical abuse (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - Kenyans on social media have been left stunned and heartbroken after photos surfaced online showing prominent businessman David Gichuki’s luxurious Karen mansion, where his wife, Monica, claims she has endured years of physical and emotional abuse.

Despite the home’s opulence, complete with manicured lawns, high-end furnishings, and state-of-the-art finishes, Monica says her life inside the mansion has been nothing short of a living nightmare.

She recently went public with her story, accusing Gichuki of repeatedly beating her and threatening her life.

Monica revealed that she was hospitalized at Karen Hospital after a violent attack and lamented that police have done nothing despite several reports.

Adding to the drama, she accused Gichuki of bringing his side chick to their matrimonial home, where the woman allegedly insults and humiliates her in front of their children.

Netizens have condemned the businessman’s actions, with many calling for the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to intervene and ensure Monica gets justice.

Photos of the palatial Karen home have left many wondering how such brutality could unfold behind its beautiful gates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST