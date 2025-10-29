RAILA loved alcohol and beautiful women! Never seen before VIDEO emerges! Baba lived a good life (WATCH)





Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - A never-before-seen video of the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has surfaced online, revealing the fun-loving side of the veteran politician, a man who clearly knew how to enjoy life away from the political heat.

In the clip, Baba is seen enjoying drinks in the company of friends and a group of lively ladies at what appears to be a local entertainment joint.

The late statesman is visibly relaxed, cracking jokes and laughing heartily - a rare glimpse of Raila in his carefree moments.

The video has since sent social media into a frenzy, with many Kenyans reminiscing about his charismatic personality and sense of humour.

“Baba was the definition of vibes and good energy!” one netizen commented.

“Now we understand why he was loved by so many - a true man of the people,” another added.

Watch the video below; Baba truly lived and loved life to the fullest!

BABA lived a good life pic.twitter.com/0KkMD6Q7fF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 29, 2025

