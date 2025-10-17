“This Generation is Ungovernable!” - Pastor almost breaks down as defiant Gen Zs refuse to give offering during Rapper SHALKIDO’s burial (VIDEO)







Friday, October 17, 2025 - Drama unfolded at the burial of Sailors Gang rapper, Shalkido, when a visibly emotional pastor struggled to control a restless crowd of Gen Z mourners who openly defied his call for offering.

In a viral video making rounds online, the clergyman can be seen nearly in tears as he pleads with the youth to contribute something “for God’s work,” but his appeal is met with laughter and mockery.

“Hakuna service haina sadaka ya mchungaji. Upende si upende utatoa!” the clearly agitated pastor was heard saying as the youthful mourners jeered and taunted him.

The Man of God was eventually forced to hand over the microphone to the emcee to calm the rowdy crowd after his repeated attempts to collect offering proved futile.

The chaotic moment has since gone viral on social media, with many Kenyans weighing in - some blaming the disrespectful Gen Zs, while others argued that the pastor picked the wrong place and time to demand money.

At SHALKIDO’s final bow pic.twitter.com/6dMhQtKiRo — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 17, 2025

