A LUO man, who has worked at KNH for 22 years and holds a senior position, charged with stealing Lenovo tablets worth over Ksh 3.6 million (VIDEO)







Friday, October 17, 2025 - Efforts by the Ministry of Health under Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale to digitize and enhance efficiency in public hospitals have been dealt a blow after a senior officer at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) was charged with theft of electronic devices meant to support the initiative.

The officer, identified as Dennis Otieno, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina at the Milimani Law Courts, where he faced charges of stealing by servant in connection with the loss of 56 Lenovo M10 tablets valued at KSh 3,655,680.

According to the charge sheet, Otieno is accused of stealing the devices between October 18th, 2023, and February 27th, 2025, at the hospital in Nairobi.

The tablets, which were procured by the Ministry of Health, were part of a nationwide project aimed at integrating information technology into public healthcare systems to improve service delivery and data management.

Otieno, who has served at KNH for over 22 years and currently holds the position of Vice Chair of the Staff Organization Department, denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of KSh 300,000 pending trial.

The court directed that the matter be mentioned at a later date for pre-trial directions.

