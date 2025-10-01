Pombe Sio Supu! Tipsy Slay Queen embarrasses herself while ‘entertaining’ her Lesbian partner in a Nairobi club (VIDEO)

Wednesday, October 1,
2025 - A viral video of two ladies partying in a Nairobi club has sparked
mixed reactions online.
The duo, whose chemistry suggests they might be more than
just besties, were seen dancing energetically when one lost balance mid-stunt
and fell awkwardly while bending over.
Her partner’s reaction, bursting into laughter, only fueled
the buzz.
Netizens were quick to blame the mishap on alcohol.
While some found it hilarious, others called it a cautionary
tale about knowing your limits before hitting the dance floor.
Watch the video below or HERE>>>
