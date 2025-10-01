Pombe Sio Supu! Tipsy Slay Queen embarrasses herself while ‘entertaining’ her Lesbian partner in a Nairobi club (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - A viral video of two ladies partying in a Nairobi club has sparked mixed reactions online.

The duo, whose chemistry suggests they might be more than just besties, were seen dancing energetically when one lost balance mid-stunt and fell awkwardly while bending over.

Her partner’s reaction, bursting into laughter, only fueled the buzz.

Netizens were quick to blame the mishap on alcohol.

While some found it hilarious, others called it a cautionary tale about knowing your limits before hitting the dance floor.

Watch the video below

