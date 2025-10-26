Thirst Trap! Popular tweep BEVERLYNE KWAMBOKA flaunts her stunning curves in figure-hugging dress and men can’t keep calm (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 26, 2025 - Popular X personality, Beverlyne Kwamboka, caused a stir on X (formerly twitter) after flaunting her jaw-dropping curves.

In the video that has since gone viral, she was rocking a figure-hugging black dress that accentuated her curves.

She went on to tease men by cheekily turning around and showing off what her mama gave her.

The clip ignited lively reactions across the platform, some shooting their shot, others simply admiring her striking figure.

Watch the video.

Happy sabbath



Body tea, body nyansiongo tea, body Nyakoba tea. pic.twitter.com/0Gv5ra4dDU — Bevalyne Kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo3) October 25, 2025

