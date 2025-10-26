Please bury me within 48 hours - AKOTHEE says and opens up about her deteriorating health







Sunday, October 26, 2025 - Award-winning musician and entrepreneur Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has opened up about her recent health battles, revealing a deeply personal journey that has forced her to slow down and redefine what strength truly means.

In a heartfelt message shared online, the self-proclaimed president of single mothers disclosed that she has been battling severe migraines, blood clots, and uterine fibroids, conditions that have taken a toll on both her body and spirit.

“Life slowed me down,” she wrote.

“I was diagnosed with severe migraines, blood clot, and uterine fibroids. They can’t locate where the blood clot is exactly. The last time they gave me blood thinner medication, I lost consciousness for about three hours. The doctors said it was a case of over-sedation - my body reacted strongly to the medication,” she added.

For years, she said, she believed strength meant pushing through pain, showing up no matter what, and smiling through storms.

But now, she has learned that real strength often lies in rest, reflection and healing.

“These conditions forced me to look at life differently. I can no longer shout, argue, or absorb unnecessary pressure. My peace is now my prescription. My calm is my survival,” she shared.

She went on to explain that she has embraced a slower, more intentional lifestyle - one that prioritizes mental peace and self-love over public perception.

“I’m learning to honour my body, to listen when it whispers instead of waiting for it to scream. I’m cutting off anything that threatens my peace, not out of pride, but out of protection,” she said.

Addressing her fans and critics alike, Akothee made it clear that her silence should not be mistaken for weakness.

She also instructed her family and fans on what to do if she passes away.

“If any of these monsters win or time comes, please bury me in 48 hours. If it finds me abroad, don’t struggle to bring my body back. My children have no energy to attend to guests. If you want to see me, enjoy me now that we can interact. Show me love now. There is no genuine love shown to a dead body if it was never shown while they lived. Death is for the living, so is life.”

