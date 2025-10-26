‘Please tell your women to respect me’ - Leaked WhatsApp conversations between lawyer STEVE OGOLLA and his ex-wife, CEBBIE KOKS, reveal their bitter fallout







Sunday, October 26, 2025 - A once-private breakup has exploded into a full-blown public feud after explosive WhatsApp screenshots between celebrity lawyer Steve Ogolla and his ex-wife, Cebbie Koks, surfaced online, exposing accusations of lies, smear campaigns, and post-separation disrespect.

In the leaked conversation, Cebbie confronts Steve head-on, accusing him of peddling falsehoods to tarnish her reputation after their marriage collapsed.

According to Cebbie, the high-profile lawyer has been lying to friends that he continues to send her monthly upkeep after their breakup.

He also lies that she has been begging him to take her back and reconcile.

“I have never looked for you and this is misleading,” she said in the leaked messages.

Cebbie also complained about Steve’s female associates, claiming that they disrespect her.

“Please tell your women to respect me,” she said.

Cebbie stressed that she has deliberately steered clear of drama since the split, making it clear that any chaos now stem from Steve’s camp.

“I never intended to speak about our breakup online because it was unnecessary,” she added.

