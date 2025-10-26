‘Please tell your women to respect me’ - Leaked WhatsApp conversations between lawyer STEVE OGOLLA and his ex-wife, CEBBIE KOKS, reveal their bitter fallout

Sunday, October 26,
2025 - A once-private breakup has exploded into a full-blown public feud
after explosive WhatsApp screenshots between celebrity lawyer Steve Ogolla and his
ex-wife, Cebbie Koks, surfaced online, exposing accusations of lies, smear
campaigns, and post-separation disrespect.
In the leaked conversation, Cebbie confronts Steve head-on,
accusing him of peddling falsehoods to tarnish her reputation after their
marriage collapsed.
According to Cebbie, the high-profile lawyer has been lying
to friends that he continues to send her monthly upkeep after their breakup.
He also lies
that she has been begging him to take her back and reconcile.
“I have
never looked for you and this is misleading,” she said in the leaked messages.
Cebbie also complained about Steve’s female associates,
claiming that they disrespect her.
“Please
tell your women to respect me,” she said.
Cebbie stressed that she has deliberately steered clear of
drama since the split, making it clear that any chaos now stem from Steve’s
camp.
“I never intended to speak about our breakup online because it was unnecessary,” she added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments